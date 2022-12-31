most popular shows and movies on netflix uk in 2022

With the year now coming to a close, we’re going to be looking back at 2022 and looking through the most popular titles on Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the year. Here are the top 100 movies and most popular series in 2022 according to the Netflix top 10s.
This list is compiled using raw top 10 data from our partner, FlixPatrol. Every day, they gather up all the top 10s from around the globe assigning points values to each movie and TV show.
If a movie is the number 1 movie on any particular day, FlixPatrol assigns that title ten points. Conversely, if a movie is the tenth most popular for any given day, it’s given one point.
Netflix has provided a list of the best-performing titles in terms of hours watched which we compiled in our news post here.
Top 50 Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK in 2022
Yes, your eyes won’t deceive you; a Christmas movie gained the most points in 2022, with it appearing in the Netflix top 10s almost every day through December 2022. Its ability to top the charts throughout the festive period allowed it to become Netflix UK’s best-performing movie in the top 10s.
It’s one of many Universal Pictures movies that dominated Netflix UK rankings throughout the year.
The documentary The Tinder Swindler was the best-performing Netflix Original in the United Kingdom, even beating out the action thriller The Gray Man.
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Total Points: 354
- Days in Top 10s: 43
- Sing
- Total Points: 280
- Days in Top 10s: 56
- The Tinder Swindler
- Total Points 269
- Days in Top 10s: 32
- The Gray Man
- Total Points: 266
- Days in Top 10s: 40
- The Adam Project
- Total Points: 260
- Days in Top 10s: 43
- The Sea Beast
- Total Points: 250
- Days in Top 10s: 40
- I Came By
- Total Points: 243
- Days in Top 10s: 32
- The Man From Toronto
- Total Points: 235
- Days in Top 10s: 37
- The Gentlemen
- Total Points: 232
- Days in Top 10s: 32
- Don’t Look Up
- Total Points: 221
- Days in Top 10s: 33
- Purple Hearts
- Total Points: 215
- Days in Top 10s: 28
- Senior Year
- Total Points: 196
- Days in Top 10s: 23
- Hustle
- Total Points: 189
- Days in Top 10s: 26
- Grown Ups
- Total Points: 188
- Days in Top 10s: 32
- Me Time
- Total Points: 176
- Days in Top 10s: 30
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Total Points: 174
- Days in Top 10s: 24
- Day Shift
- Total Points: 170
- Days in Top 10s: 24
- Girl in the Picture
- Total Points: 170
- Days in Top 10s: 23
- Falling for Christmas
- Total Points: 168
- Days in Top 10s: 33
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Total Points: 163
- Days in Top 10s: 23
- Enola Holmes 2
- Total Points: 161
- Days in Top 10s: 21
- Trolls World Tour
- Total Points: 161
- Days in Top 10s: 30
- Killer Elite
- Total Points: 158
- Days in Top 10s: 22
- The Good Nurse
- Total Points: 157
- Days in Top 10s: 23
- Legend
- Total Points: 156
- Days in Top 10s: 29
- Do Revenge
- Total Points: 152
- Days in Top 10s: 18
- Look Both Ways
- Total Points: 145
- Days in Top 10s: 18
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Total Points: 142
- Days in Top 10s: 30
- Rogue Agent
- Total Points: 137
- Days in Top 10s: 22
- The School for Good and Evil
- Total Points: 137
- Days in Top 10s: 17
- The Weekend Away
- Total Points: 136
- Days in Top 10s: 18
- Persuasion
- Total Points: 135
- Days in Top 10s: 20
- Grown Ups 2
- Total Points: 133
- Days in Top 10s: 25
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
- Total Points: 130
- Days in Top 10s: 19
- Lou
- Total Points: 128
- Days in Top 10s: 17
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Total Points: 128
- Days in Top 10s: 17
- How It Ends
- Total Points: 122
- Days in Top 10s: 22
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Total Points: 119
- Days in Top 10s: 19
- Joker
- Total Points: 118
- Days in Top 10s: 16
- American Made
- Total Points: 117
- Days in Top 10s: 20
- Spiderhead
- Total Points: 116
- Days in Top 10s: 14
- Munich: The Edge of War
- Total Points: 116
- Days in Top 10s: 17
- Nativity!
- Total Points: 115
- Days in Top 10s: 27
- Interceptor
- Total Points: 114
- Days in Top 10s: 14
- 365 Days : This Day
- Total Points: 114
- Days in Top 10s: 13
- Troll
- Total Points: 112
- Days in Top 10s: 13
- Love in the Villa
- Total Points: 112
- Days in Top 10s: 18
- Blonde
- Total Points: 111
- Days in Top 10s: 14
- Dolittle
- Total Points: 108
- Days in Top 10s: 17
- The Invisible Man
- Total Points: 105
- Days in Top 10s: 16
Top 50 Most Popular Series on Netflix UK in 2022
No surprise which shows stayed in the top 10s the longest on Netflix UK in 2022, with Stranger Things spending 135 days (over a third of the year) in the top 10s in total.
The closest competitor it had was Ozark, and both of those were frankly aided by split-season releases.
Netflix Originals dominated the series list with the closest thing to a licensed title coming in at number 15 in the form of Better Call Saul (although its labeled a Netflix Original in the UK).
- Stranger Things
- Total Points: 1.010
- Days in Top 10s: 135
- Ozark
- Total Points: 633
- Days in Top 10s: 96
- The Crown
- Total Points: 539
- Days in Top 10s: 78
- Love Is Blind
- Total Points: 481
- Days in Top 10s: 77
- Bridgerton
- Total Points: 413
- Days in Top 10s: 61
- Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Total Points: 363
- Days in Top 10s: 44
- Inventing Anna
- Total Points: 353
- Days in Top 10s: 57
- Cobra Kai
- Total Points: 344
- Days in Top 10s: 50
- Wednesday
- Total Points: 338
- Days in Top 10s: 36
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Total Points: 318
- Days in Top 10s: 41
- The Sandman
- Total Points: 318
- Days in Top 10s: 41
- Pieces of Her
- Total Points: 312
- Days in Top 10s: 47
- The Umbrella Academy
- Total Points: 300
- Days in Top 10s: 40
- Virgin River
- Total Points: 289
- Days in Top 10s: 44
- Better Call Saul
- Total Points: 286
- Days in Top 10s: 62
- Stay Close
- Total Points: 276
- Days in Top 10s: 39
- The Watcher
- Total Points: 266
- Days in Top 10s: 35
- Top Boy
- Total Points: 266
- Days in Top 10s: 36
- Anatomy of a Scandal
- Total Points: 247
- Days in Top 10s: 33
- All of Us Are Dead
- Total Points: 243
- Days in Top 10s: 32
- Lucifer
- Total Points: 241
- Days in Top 10s: 54
- The Last Kingdom
- Total Points: 238 –
- Days in Top 10s: 39
- One of Us Is Lying
- Total Points: 236
- Days in Top 10s: 41
- Selling Sunset
- Total Points: 208
- Days in Top 10s: 25
- 1899
- Total Points: 203
- Days in Top 10s: 30
- Emily in Paris
- Total Points: 197
- Days in Top 10s: 30
- Too Hot to Handle
- Total Points: 191
- Days in Top 10s: 35
- Meet, Marry, Murder
- Total Points: 191
- Days in Top 10s: 32
- Dynasty
- Total Points: 182
- Days in Top 10s: 27
- Heartstopper
- Total Points: 175
- Days in Top 10s: 30
- After Life
- Total Points: 174
- Days in Top 10s: 26
- Harry & Meghan
- Total Points: 171
- Days in Top 10s: 22
- Is It Cake?
- Total Points: 169
- Days in Top 10s: 28
- Devil in Ohio
- Total Points: 169
- Days in Top 10s: 25
- Dead to Me
- Total Points: 161
- Days in Top 10s: 28
- The Adventures of Paddington
- Total Points: 153
- Days in Top 10s: 46
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Total Points: 152
- Days in Top 10s: 21
- The Witcher
- Total Points: 148
- Days in Top 10s: 28
- The Sinner
- Total Points: 145
- Days in Top 10s: 27
- Echoes
- Total Points: 144
- Days in Top 10s: 20
- Resident Evil
- Total Points: 144
- Days in Top 10s: 21
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
- Total Points: 142
- Days in Top 10s: 23
- Never Have I Ever
- Total Points: 141
- Days in Top 10s: 21
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
- Total Points: 136
- Days in Top 10s: 20
- Taboo
- Total Points: 134
- Days in Top 10s: 26
- Firefly Lane
- Total Points: 133
- Days in Top 10s: 20
- The Midnight Club
- Total Points: 133
- Days in Top 10s: 21
- Sweet Magnolias
- Total Points: 132
- Days in Top 10s: 21
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Total Points: 130
- Days in Top 10s: 21
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Total Points: 127
- Days in Top 10s: 17
What have you most enjoyed on Netflix UK in 202? Let us know in the comments down below.
Source link