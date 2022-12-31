Mushrooms linked to 35% lower risk of death from all causes

Three species of mushrooms in particular, like cordyceps, Chaga, and Lion’s mane, have been linked with a reduced risk of age-related disease and increased longevity.

“For example, the Chaga mushroom is also known as the immunity mushroom because numerous studies have documented its valuable role in activating the immune system, fighting harmful bacteria and inhibiting the growth of viruses,” noted Mr Kelly.

It is also rich in antioxidants and has been found to help suppress inflammation due to its potent antioxidant activity.

Mr Kelly added: “Another popular functional mushroom is Lion’s mane mushroom, also called the ‘brain mushroom’ due to its stimulating nerve growth and ability to improve memory, focus and clarity.

READ MORE: Two dietary patterns may turn on longevity gene shared by centenarians