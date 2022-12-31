New Year’s Resolution: ‘Bet’ You Want To Lose Weight

Like many of us, I “bet” you have made a New Year’s Resolution to lose weight. One of the latest trends to battle obesity is cash prize incentive-based weight loss programs and contests.

SurveyMonkey.com conducted a poll in November 2022 to determine our attitudes and feelings towards weight loss resolutions. The poll included 500 adults from mixed households across the United States, ages 25-65, and split about even between males and females. As you might expect, if you have ever made a decision to lose weight, there is a great deal of pessimism in our population about sticking to a diet in the New Year.

Over half of the respondents in the poll (53.07%) said they were making a New Year’s Resolution to lose weight or increase their level of fitness in 2023. However, the majority of these people (86.67%) felt that they would probably fail to achieve their weight loss or fitness goals. Ouch! Of those who said they doubted they would succeed, a brutally honest 14.95% admitted there was absolutely no way they would lose the intended weight. I can certainly relate to these feelings because I have made resolutions like this and failed.

Per the SurveyMonkey.com poll results, about two-thirds of the respondents said they probably would not continue with their weight loss diet or fitness regimen past January 2023. Some of the reasons they have failed in the past, or think they will fail in the coming year, include: lack of willpower, lack of motivation, and/or busy work schedules.

With these poll results in mind, surveyors then went on to ask respondents if they felt “a cash prize incentive would ‘motivate you to stick to a diet, fitness or weight-related New Year’s resolution.’” Over 42% said that would “absolutely, no question about it” help them stick to their diet, fitness regimen, or weight loss resolution. In addition, over 44% of the other respondents felt that a cash prize incentive “would be worth a shot.”

You may have seen the television commercials for HealthyWage.com showing happy folks who have lost the weight and earned hundreds or thousands of dollars. They are “the world’s leading purveyor of money-driven diet contests and challenges for individuals, teams and corporate wellness groups that, to date, has paid more than $52 million cash rewards for a collective 3.6 million pounds lost.” Pretty impressive. You can get to their website by clicking here.

If you have made a resolution to get fit or lose weight, we hope you find a way to stick to it and reach your goal!

Larry Martino is the long-time Afternoon Drive personality on 96.3 KKLZ. The views and opinions expressed in this blog are those of Larry Martino and not necessarily those of Beasley Media Group, LLC.

