New Year’s Viewing Resolutions: Movies and TV Shows We Promise to

No more. I want the good (new) stuff. So in 2023 I will resolve to click more than one button. Sometimes. I don’t want to over promise and then fall off the wagon, obviously… – Rosie Fletcher

I resolve to … watch more crap

When I collapse in front of a large screen, at home, looking for something to commit a few hours of my life to, I start at Turner Classic Movies, and a lesser-known channel which shows B-movie oldies not usually on TV. Then I flip through the premium channels, hoping to be surprised by something like director John Frankenheimer’s 2002 HBO feature Path to War, starring Michael Gambon and Alec Baldwin, that makes me say out loud to no one particular, “How could I have missed this?” Blockbusters never thrill me, hit series disappoint me, and mainstream tastes are bland.

But true crap? That keeps my interest. Not just the Troma movies and budget-less horror spectacles whose infectious comedy is unintentional, but fully committed lunacy made for the sake of getting it out of the system. If I flip through basic cable and run across any random sequence of any random episode of Malcolm in the Middle, it makes me re-evaluate every 5-star rating I’ve ever given to a comedy. I get my fill of clever, I need crap. – Tony Sokol

I resolve to… finally finish Game of Thrones

Yes, I know, it’s wild that I’ve made it this far as a TV/pop-culture writer without watching Game of Thrones. In my defense though, the series started when I was 14 and before my parents got HBO, and by the time I cared enough to watch it and had enough time to, so much was already spoiled for me that I didn’t see the point. I started House of the Dragon when it premiered because I sure as hell wasn’t going to miss out on such a big series this time around, which led me to finally start Game of Thrones around the same time. After catching up on House of the Dragon, I needed something else to watch while recovering from Covid, and GoT was great for that, but then I got better and other stuff came out and I just still haven’t finished it. Oops.

Even though many of the major deaths and plot points have been spoiled for me already (thanks internet!), and I already know who ends up on the Iron Throne, I still made it through half of the series this year. With an entire new year ahead of me, I’m confident that I can find the time to finish watching Game of Thrones once and for all in 2023, no matter how mad the ending makes me. – Brynna Arens

I resolve to… watch more documentaries that aren’t about serial killers

*Deep breath* ‘My name is Laura Vickers-Green… and I’m a helpless murderino.’ There. I’ve confessed. I mean, I’ve always been a true crime fan, but ever since Making a Murderer came out on Netflix, I’ve been consuming stories about real-life murders with more ferocity than Jack the Ripper. I binge podcasts like Serial, My Favorite Murder, and All Killa No Filla while cooking dinner, new docs get consumed pretty much the day they come out (Don’t F*** With Cats, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, The Ted Bundy Tapes…), and my Netflix list is full to bursting with gruesome tales of tragedy as yet unwatched.