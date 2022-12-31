NHS facing worst ever winter for A&E waits





The NHS is facing its worst winter on record for A&E waiting times, health leaders have warned. The warning comes as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by a surge in winter viruses such as flu.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for A&E waiting times and hospital bed occupancy. Meanwhile, the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”. The president of the RCEM, Dr Adrian Boyle, said that Britain has among the lowest proportional hospital bed capacity in Europe and the NHS is facing a “staff retention crisis” after losing 40,000 nurses in 2022. He added that services have been stretched more recently by nurse and ambulance worker strikes, and a “demand shock” caused by a flu season which “certainly hasn’t peaked” along with coronavirus and Strep A admissions. Dr Boyle said: “In November, we recorded the highest ever hospital occupancy at 94.4 percent. I would be amazed if that has gone down over December. It almost certainly would have gone up.”

Dr Boyle added that he “would not be at all surprised” if this December was the worst on record for A&E waiting times and hospital bed occupancy. He said: “Over 90 percent of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency department for more than 24 hours. “The gallows joke about this is now that 24 hours in A&E is not a documentary, it’s a way of life. “These long delays are harmful for people – they are sick and need hospital but are waiting in the corridor of an emergency department. It’s undignified and it’s dangerous.”

In November, around 37,837 patients waited more than 12 hours in A&E for a decision to be admitted to a hospital department, according to figures from NHS England. This is an increase of almost 355 percent compared with the previous November, when an estimated 10,646 patients waited longer than 12 hours. Dr Nick Scriven, former president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the NHS urgent care system is “pressurised like never before”. He called for action from the Government and NHS leaders, and for the general public to play their part to ease pressure on struggling services.