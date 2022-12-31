North Korea fires three short range ballistic missiles





North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula, a news report has claimed. The information was shared by the South Korean military.

The latest missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to the US or its allies, said Washington. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from around 08:00 local time (23:00 GMT) from North Hwanghae Province, south of the capital Pyongyang. They added: “North Korea’s ballistic missile(s) launch is a grave provocation that undermines peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community.” The military added that the missiles flew about 350 km (217 miles).

Japan's coastguard earlier said one missile had fallen into the sea. The US Indo-Pacific command said it was aware of the missile launches and was "consulting closely with our allies and partners". The launches came a day after South Korea's defence ministry announced it had successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle. The latest missile tests follow reports by South Korea's joint chiefs of staff (JCS) of two ballistic missiles fired from the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province on December 18.