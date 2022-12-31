Pensioners urged to be ‘strategic’ as tax can apply to state

Financial resolutions can be difficult to maintain, but making these realistic and achievable is often considered key. This is particularly prudent for retirees who are looking at managing their finances as costs continue to soar.

With this in mind, Shona Lowe, financial planning expert at abrdn, looked at one way to “master your money” in 2023.

The new year will present the perfect opportunity for millions of people to get on top of their taxes.

This is applicable to individuals who are already retired, or those approaching state pension age.

Some may even be looking to retire in 2023 after working past the state retirement age.

