Pet Care Store Coming to Freemansburg Avenue Shopping Center

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Local pet owners will soon have a new retail destination for the purchase of pet care supplies.

An EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Daycamp center will soon be opening in the Madison Farms shopping center along Freemansburg Avenue near Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township, according to a sign posted in a window that advertises a January opening.

The store will occupy a space previously filled by PetValu, which closed all its U.S. stores–including a store in the Creekside Marketplace in Lower Saucon Township–in late 2020.

EarthWise Pet is a network of pet supply stores with more than 150 locations, according to the company’s website, which says its mission is “to better the lives of our furry family members.” Stores are locally-owned and operated as franchises, according to the website.

A website for the new store at 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, has a banner across it that says the business is “coming soon to your neighborhood” and to “check back soon.”

Several other EarthWise Pet stores are located within 100 miles of the Lehigh Valley, including stores in Exton, Chester County, and in Voorhees, Mantua and Turnersville, N.J. All four stores are located in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area.

According to the EarthWise Pet website, products sold in stores for dogs and cats include food, treats, bedding, apparel, vitamins, bowls, brushes, apparel, collars, litter and toys.

The site says EarthWise Pet staff are trained by completing a pet nutrition certification program and touts the stores’ “natural pet food offerings,” which it says “are vetted extensively…meat-based and free of corn, wheat, soy and by-products.”

Available grooming services will include shampoo treatments, conditioning, shaving excess fur between paw pads, combing, skin and coat treatments, nail trimming, ear cleaning and “enzymatic conditioning of the teeth and gums,” per the site.

At the store’s daycamp, which will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., “dogs are entertained and cared for by our wonderful, pet-loving staff,” the site states.

Other stores in the Madison Farms complex include ShopRite, MOD Pizza, J. Morgan Salon West, Verizon, Supercuts, uBreakiFix, Starbucks, Elite Nails, Pure Barre, Complete Dental of Easton, William Penn Cleaner and Chocolate Works Lehigh Valley.

EarthWise Pet in Easton is currently hiring staff for the new store, according to a sign that was hung in one of the store’s windows, including retail staff, groomers and trainers.

For more information, email Easton@EarthWisePet.com, visit the website and follow the store’s Facebook page.