Petrovic To Represent Norway In United Cup

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State junior Andreja Petrovic is representing his home country of Norway in the United Cup hosted in Australia.

Petrovic, the only active college player in the field, is the 3rd-highest ranked men’s singles player from Norway and will be joined by world No. 3 and 2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud and eight-time Davis Cup participant Viktor Dursavic. The women’s side for Norway features Ulrikke Eikeri, Malene Helgo and Lilly Haseth.

The United Cup features the top-three male and female players from 18 countries separated into six groups. Each group competes in a round-robin group stage, with each group winner advancing to a knockout stage. Norway is in Group E with Italy and Brazil. The teams will play in Brisbane, with the group winner advancing to play the winner of Group B, which features Poland, Switzerland and Kazakhstan.

The United Cup is also being contested in Perth, with Greece, Belgium and Bulgaria competing in Group A and France, Croatia and Argentina in Group F, and Sydney, where the United States, Germany and the Czech Republic are in Group C and Spain, Australia and Great Britain make up Group D. The winners of each group will compete against the other group winner in their city, and then each city winner plus one at-large will advance to the semifinal round Jan. 6 and 7 in Sydney. The United Cup final is set for Jan. 9, also in Sydney.

Petrovic and Norway open against Brazil on Saturday and Sunday before facing Italy on Monday and Tuesday. Each day will feature two men’s or women’s singles matches and the second day will feature a mixed doubles match if needed to determine the team winner.

For more information on the Seminole Men’s Tennis program, check Seminoles.com and follow us on social media at FSUMTennis (IG) and @FSU_MTennis (TW).