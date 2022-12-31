Prince William ‘changed New Year plans’ which left Kate ‘in

Their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, make them proud parents today.

The successor to the throne, Prince William and his wife Kate are now two of the most senior members of the Royal Family, behind King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The Royal Family pleased fans on Christmas Day when they participated in the royal custom of greeting audiences in Sandringham following a service at St. Mary Magdalene church.

While moving about the grounds, Kate looked every bit the fashion legend in a dark green coat by Alexander McQueen and a fedora hat designed by Philip Treacy.