Princess Anne’s hairdresser honoured by King for her ‘retro

She also shared that Princess Anne’s famous steely persona is not all an act, explaining she was quite intimidating, even while getting her hair done in the mornings.

“Princess Anne was the scary one, particularly when I was young,” Denise told the Radio Times.

Hair and beauty experts from Longevita also told Express.co.uk: “Princess Anne is among the royals with the most Googled hair, with ‘Princess Anne hair’ fetching 320 searches a month.

“While Kate Middleton and especially Meghan Markle routinely vary their hairstyles between ponytails, loose waves, buns, and chignons, Princess Anne maintains the same retro, brushed-back bouffant that she has worn for the past five decades.