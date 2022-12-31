Rafael Nadal bans specific question after losing to Cameron

Rafael Nadal banned questions about his retirement and the 36-year-old told reporters “don’t keep going on” about his final days on a tennis court. The all-time Grand Slam record holder will be bidding for his 23 Major title when the Australian Open begins in just over two weeks’ time and says for now he is there to “keep playing tennis”.

Nadal won the Australian and French Open last year but showed there is work to be done ahead of this season’s opening Grand Slam. Representing Spain in the United Cup team competition, Nadal fell to a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of British No.2 Cameron Norrie.

During a press conference afterwards a disgruntled Nadal banned any continued talk about his retirement He said: “I lost my match. That’s it, no? Every time I come to a press conference it seems that I have to retire.

“So you are very interested on my retirement. I mean, that, for the moment, isn’t the case. When the day arrives, I’m going to let you know, guys. Don’t keep going (on) with the retirement, because I’m here to keep playing tennis.”

