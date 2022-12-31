Rishi Sunak pens congratulations to 2023 New Year Honours

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated the recipients in a touching social media post. Fan favourites including Queen guitarist Brian May have been knighted in the fresh list of honours.
The Lionesses were also celebrated following their smashing victory at Euro 2022.
England captain Leah Williamson was made an OBE and teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White received MBE titles.
Rishi Sunak penned a touching congratulations to the new recipients on Twitter.
He wrote: “This year’s honourees represent the very best of public service and community spirit right across the UK.
However, the famed jokester has said he is yet to tell his family because he thought it may have been “some sort of administrative error”.
Lissie Harper was made an MBE following her campaign for tougher sentences for the killers of emergency workers after her husband, PC Andrew Harper, died on duty in Berkshire in August 2019.
Senior diplomats who led the UK’s response to the Ukraine war were also recognised, as Melinda Simmons, ambassador in Kyiv, and Deborah Bronnert, ambassador in Moscow both received damehoods.
There are 1,107 recipients on the main list, announced by the Cabinet Office, with half being women.
