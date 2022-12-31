Russell Grant shares your horoscope for 2023 – astrology reading





Aries (Mar21/Apr20) 2023 begins on a lovely career note for you; a raise, promotion, or plum position should land in your lap on the 1st. If you’ve been thinking of leaving a dull position for your dream job, go for it. A social gathering on the 3rd is worth attending; a friendship could quickly develop into a romance on this magical day. On the 5th, a professional opportunity could unexpectedly raise your income by quite a bit. The Full Moon on the 6th finds you spending quality time with your nearest and dearest; don’t be surprised if a relative makes a happy announcement. A text, voicemail, or DM you’ve been awaiting will suddenly arrive on the 12th, filling you with relief. Taurus (Apr21/May21) The 1st inspires you to take a trip or class that could transform your life for the better; it’s an opportune time to expand your horizons. All eyes will be on you in the professional arena on the 3rd; a job interview or audition will go swimmingly. If you get a chance to learn something new, seize it with both hands. On the 6th, the Full Moon brings an exciting brainwave that improves your outlook. Career talks will be exciting and eventful on the 9th. Don’t be afraid to ask for more than you are offered on this eventful day. Beware of contradicting an authority figure on the 15th, even if you know you are right.

Gemini (May22/June21) Your expertise turns you into a love magnet on the 3rd. Someone who is impressed by your depth and breadth of knowledge will want to get closer. A financial matter will be resolved to your satisfaction on the 6th, thanks to a supportive Full Moon. Taking the initiative with a love interest is strongly advised on the 9th; your confidence paves the way to a passionate encounter. After a period of indecision, you’ll move forward with a self-improvement plan on the 12th. An ambitious fitness regimen will yield wonderful results. On the 18th, it will be easier to collect debts and get reimbursed for business expenses. Cancer (June22/July23) A powerful romantic or professional alliance allows you to do more of what you want on the 1st. Don’t hesitate to ask your partner to help you achieve a cherished dream. On the 6th, the Full Moon finds you reaching an exciting turning point. Reaching a fitness goal, landing your dream job, or finishing a creative project are among the lovely possibilities. Your hard work will get praise from some surprising sources. Contract negotiations are favoured on the 18th when it will be easy to get straight to the point. Be clear and detailed with all your communications during the second half of the month.

Leo (July24/Aug23) 2023 begins on a highly romantic note for you when several love offers are made on the 3rd. Pick the suitor who excites your imagination. An unusual work opportunity falls into your lap on the 5th. You'll be happy to express your originality in this high-profile position. The Full Moon on the 6th urges you to indulge in self-care. Take a day off to rest and relax. The good news about your health will arrive on the 7th; your decision to break bad habits is paying off handsomely. On the 20th, the New Moon invites you to team up with a highly innovative person. This alliance will allow you to gain mastery of a marketable skill. Virgo (Aug24/Sept23) The New Year begins on a romantic note when a secret admirer confesses their love for you on the 1st. This could be the beginning of a beautiful relationship. It's possible you'll be travelling to see someone special on the 5th. The Full Moon on the 6th is perfect for attending an impromptu social gathering; if someone invites you to dinner or a party, you should accept. You could find a last-minute discount on transportation and hotel rates. Taking a test, submitting a paper, or competing in a game of skill will pay off handsomely on the 9th. You'll be rewarded for your expert knowledge and mastery.

Libra (Sept24/Oct23) Home comforts give you a stronger sense of self on the 1st. Take this opportunity to enjoy quality time with your nearest. Your love life gets a tremendous boost on the 3rd; don’t be surprised when someone who was once indifferent becomes obsessed with you. On the 6th, the Full Moon marks a turning point in your professional life. Signing a high-profile client, joining a prestigious company, or starting your own business are among the possibilities. The 9th is perfect for connecting with someone who admires your expertise and shares your love of the arts. Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22) Someone could melt your heart with warm praise and lavish compliments on the 1st. Let these loving communications uplift and inspire you. The Full Moon on the 6th allows you to advance to a higher position; you’re finally being recognised for your expertise. Support from a surprising source arrives on the 8th; thanks to this person’s recommendation, you could land a great job or work assignment. After a long period of waiting, you can finally purchase a high-ticket item that makes life much easier on the 12th. Your family will express disapproval about a close relationship on the 15th; don’t let your loved ones spoil an alliance that brings much-needed excitement to your life.

Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21) A big windfall could change the entire course of the year on the 1st. This is a wonderful time to land a lucrative job or start your own business. An unusual work opportunity brings the financial stability you crave on the 5th. On the 6th, the Full Moon creates an emotional breakthrough with someone who has been closed off and indifferent. This begins a beautiful new phase in your relationship. Let an admirer pursue you on the 9th; playing hard to get will yield the results you desire. Getting daily communication from the object of your desire will begin on the 12th, making your eyes sparkle with delight. Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20) Your commanding personality draws admirers from every corner on the 1st. It will be easy to make romantic and professional connections on this pivotal day. Your finances get a considerable boost on the 3rd; take this opportunity to buy yourself a lavish gift. The Full Moon on the 6th is perfect for making a romantic commitment. Getting engaged, exchanging vows, or embarking on a relationship are among the exciting possibilities. Taking a creative risk pays off handsomely on the 8th. Stalled communications about your personal goals will move forward on the 18th; seize this opportunity to advance your dreams.