Safety warning issued to drivers ahead of New Year

Manage the distance to the car in front

One good guide to follow is the two-second rule in the dry which involves picking a stationary object by the side of the road and counting the seconds between the car in front passing the object and you passing it.

In the dry, two seconds is the minimum time recommended. In the wet, this increases to four seconds. If drivers are within four seconds in the wet, then they should give themselves more space to brake safely.

Cautious driving

Wet conditions mean less grip on the road. Driving at slower speeds and braking in a controlled way will help keep the car balanced in the wet.