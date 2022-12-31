Sarah Ferguson divides fans with ‘playful’ shoes

But what stood out most of all about Sarah’s outfit were her shoes: they featured cat ears, eyes, noses, and whiskers, on a black, velvet background. They also had a chunky white sole.

The shoes were the Cool Cats Velvet Slip-On Trainers by Charlotte Olympia. They are currently sold out, but were retailing on Selfridges for $235, or £192.

Selfridges stated: “Charlotte Olympia’s beloved Cool Cats trainers are a must for any feline lover. Offered in plush velvet, the label’s classic kitty face embroidery adds a playful touch to casual looks.”

Although the mayor of Bordeaux was also wearing casual shoes in Sarah’s photos, many royal fans were quick to comment on the Duchess’ shoes, with some seeming to deem them inappropriate for a royal engagement or official visit.