Six Government support schemes to help people pay energy bills

Meanwhile, replacing a boiler that is older than 10 years could save people up to £840 a year on their energy bills.

Mr Kerr continued: “If your boiler is older than ten years, it may be time to buy a new one. All new and modern boilers have to be A-rated for efficiency. A more efficient boiler system will significantly reduce energy wastage, which will help to reduce heating bills.

“Older systems have to work harder to produce the same heat, and some won’t even be able to reach the levels of new boilers. This puts a bigger strain on the old system, causing issues and higher energy bills.

“By purchasing a new boiler, in the long run, you’ll save money and save energy, with research from the Energy Saving Trust showing that you could save up to £840 a year on energy bills with a new, more efficient boiler.”