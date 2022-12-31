Stephen Graham says his mum died days before New Year Honours

Stephen Graham, 49, revealed his mum died just days before his place in the New Year Honours list was announced. The This Is England actor announced the sad news in a heartfelt tribute shared with his 129,000 Instagram followers.

Stephen, who is known for TV crime drama Line Of Duty, was made an OBE for services to drama, it was confirmed last night.

But the huge achievement was bittersweet for the star as he took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt post to his late mother.

Stephen uploaded a series of throwback pictures alongside his mother, spanning a number of years, from when he was a baby until his childhood.

Along with the collage, Stephen penned: “A few days ago… this incredible, inspirational, warrior woman