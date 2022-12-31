Supermarket opening hours today – when you can shop at Tesco and

Shop opening times vary during the Christmas and New Year period. Today, January 1, most supermarkets are open, but their hours are different to usual.

Aldi

Although most supermarkets are open today, Aldi will be closed. The German retailer was also closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Lidl

Lidl will be closed today, but the supermarket is urging customers to check their local branch’s opening hours as they may vary across stores.

Customers can check their local opening times here.

