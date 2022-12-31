Supermarket opening hours today – when you can shop at Tesco and

Shop opening times vary during the Christmas and New Year period. Today, January 1, most supermarkets are open, but their hours are different to usual.
Aldi
Although most supermarkets are open today, Aldi will be closed. The German retailer was also closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Lidl
Lidl will be closed today, but the supermarket is urging customers to check their local branch’s opening hours as they may vary across stores.
Customers can check their local opening times here.
Asda
Asda will be open on New Year’s Day with normal hours. Asda Superstores typically open at 7am and close at 10pm or 11pm.
However, times may vary at some stores, and so Asda is still asking shoppers to check individual store hours. They can do so here.
Co-op
Today, Co-op stores will be open between 8am and 8pm. The retailer’s stores were also open on Boxing Day, but closed on Christmas Day.
Marks and Spencer
Most Marks and Spencer stores will be open on New Year’s Day, but it’s best to double-check the opening hours of local branches. Shoppers can check their local opening times here.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s stores will be open from 10am to 4pm today. However, as always, hours will vary, and so Sainsbury’s customers are encouraged to check local opening times here.
