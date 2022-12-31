Supplements shown to lower blood pressure within ‘months’

Lifestyle adjustments are important for tackling blood pressure, but in severe cases, more drastic measures may be called for. Medication is the first port of call in many medical institutions, but some research indicates that supplements are just as effective.

The claimed benefits of magnesium supplements are wide-ranging, but some of the most common include increased energy and improved mood.

Some research indicates the key nutrient may also have a role in lowering blood pressure.

According to a review published in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension, magnesium intake of 500 mg/d to 1000 mg/d may reduce blood pressure by as much as 5.6/2.8 mm Hg.

Researchers found that people who took the supplement had significantly lower blood pressure after three months of treatment, compared to those who didn’t.

The report states: “However, clinical studies have a wide range of blood pressure reductions, with some showing no change in blood pressure.”

