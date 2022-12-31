The Beatles ‘Changed the Competitive Landscape’ of Music

The Beatles were one of the first UK rock bands to make it big in the United States, changing “the competitive landscape” of music, according to the Beach Boys’ Mike Love. Here’s what we learned from Love’s memoir Good Vibrations regarding his thoughts on the Beatles’ success.

Mike Love appeared as a founding member of the Beach Boys

John Stamos and Mike Love perform at the Goodwill of Orange County Gala with John Stamos and The Beach Boys | Joe Scarnici/WireImage via Getty Images

Love acted as a songwriter and vocalist for the Beach Boys, performing alongside brothers Carl, Brian, and Dennis Wilson and their friend Al Jardine.

Mike Love of the Beach Boys wrote about his musical experience in Good Vibrations, also elaborating on the Beatles. The bands rose in popularity around the same time, with the Beatles continuing to earn recognition into the late 1960s.

“Personally, I loved the Beatles’ music and saw, at least in the early days, similar themes between them and us in our boisterous songs about teenage life,” Love wrote. “Whether you wanted to twist and shout or load up your woody, you were living in the same carefree world.”

Comprised of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, the Beatles began releasing music while attending school. One of their first hits was “Love Me Do” with “Twist and Shout” following closely after.

Mike Love shared his thoughts on the ‘competitive landscape’ of music (and the Beatles)

The “Fab Four” traveled to America to appear on the Ed Sullivan show. What happened after was described as “Beatlemania,” with fans crying, fainting, screaming, and even getting sick in the band’s presence.

There were some aspects that separated the Beatles from the Beach Boys. As noted by Love, there were some similarities in terms of songwriters and group roles.

“Neither band was about a single performer but about an entire group and the countries they represented,” he added. “Though I knew the Beatles had changed the competitive landscape, I never felt threatened or resentful. I thought they would make us better.”

In the same memoir, Love specifically commended the Beatles on their marketing and merchandising efforts. He named their music film A Hard Day’s Night and how it impacted the music scene.

The Beatles and the Beach Boys never collaborated on music

The Beatles officially disbanded in 1970, with the Beach Boys continuing to perform (with a different lineup) today. Now, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine appear as separate artists, with Love exclusively earning the rights to the band name.

The Beach Boys and the Beatles never collaborated, even if Jardine expressed interest in working with the “I Want To Hold Your Hand” group. There was friendly competition between the groups, with Lennon and Harrison even approaching Jardine about practicing transcendental meditation.

Now, music by the Beatles and the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.