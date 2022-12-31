Thousands more in with chance to win Premium Bonds prizepremium

The winners of January’s NS&I Premium Bond prize draw are due to be announced in the coming days and this time, an extra £80million in prize money is up for grabs. NS&I increased its fund rate to three percent following December’s draw, and around 570,000 savers are expected to benefit from the hike.

NS&I Premium Bonds work as a savings account that offers account holders the chance to win extra cash, tax-free, at the start of every month through randomly generated prize draws.

Prizes are split into three value bands – higher, medium, and lower – and each band receives a percentage share of the monthly prize fund.

Prizes in the higher band range from £1million (only two of these can be won) to £5,000, while the medium and lower bands award people the chance to win between £1,000 and £500, and £100 and £25, respectively.

But after bumping the rate of the fund for the third time in one year, hundreds of thousands more premium bond savers are in with an opportunity of snapping up a prize.

