University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases W...

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new whitepaper, “The American Workforce: From the Great Resignation to the Great Retention,” a collaboration between authors TaMika Fuller, DBA, and Juana Lang, Ed.D, College of Doctoral Studies alumni.

Drawing upon data from the 2022 University of Phoenix Career Institute® Career Optimism Index® study, the whitepaper focuses on current trends in the American workforce’s intentions to quit their jobs without a backup, intentions to stay if things change, and what can be done to ameliorate the effects of the Great Resignation to diminish employee turnover intentions and improve retention.

“Employee turnover is expensive and disruptive for employers,” states Fuller. “Employers have a great opportunity to apply strategies learned over the course of the pandemic to better understand employee expectations, leverage incentive loyalty programs and flexibility, and explore how upskilling strategies can support their operations and individual employee growth.”

Fuller is an economics professor at a community college in Texas and has been teaching economics and business-related courses for 17 years. She earned her doctorate in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Lang has an extensive career as an educator in Texas and Florida schools for over 25 years. She earned her doctorate and master’s degrees in education with the University of Phoenix.

The full whitepaper is available at the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or as a direct link here.

