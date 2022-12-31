William’s New Year’s ‘no-show’ led to heartbreaking break-up with Kate

“It is an understatement to say that the Queen was skittish about any marriage that might fail,” the biographer claimed. “So badly had she wanted William to be sure he had the right woman that she had reversed every traditional role of royal romantic engagement, lending them cottages to tryst in, allowing them to live together before marriage at St Andrew’s and even permitting them to stay together at Clarence House.”

However, at the end of 2006, it seemed that an engagement was not yet on the cards.

Kate was embarrassed by William’s no-show, according to Ms Brown, but the intense humiliation “only got worse”.

By January 2007, the couple had been dating for almost six years having first met at university in 2001. It was widely reported that Kate was keen to get engaged but William remained on the fence.

On her 25th birthday on January 9, the press was so convinced the royal engagement would be announced that they swarmed her outside her Chelsea apartment.