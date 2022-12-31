Yellowstone Quake scores third-period goal in shutout of Butte

CODY, Wyo. – The Butte Cobras began the second part of their NA3HL schedule on Friday night, as they took on the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyo.

Joey Good spoiled new Butte head coach Marc Brodeur’s road coaching debut, as he scored the lone goal at the 2:58 mark of the third period, as Yellowstone shut out the Cobras, 1-0.

Caleb Cross started between the pipes for the Cobras. John Hughes drew the starting assignment in net for the Quake.

Both teams had good flow from end to end in the first period, with Cross making two great stops inside the last ten seconds. Butte (14-14-1-0, 29 points) outshot Yellowstone in the first period, 12-10. However, neither team scored in the first period.

Each goalie stopped breakaway attempts point blank in the 15th minute of the second period. Hughes made two stops just outside the right post with 2:55 to go in the period.

The Cobras outshot the Quake in the second period, 23-17. The score remained 0-0 after two periods.

Good got the Quake on the scoreboard in the third period on Yellowstone’s 28th shot of the night, as he beat Cross with a shot at the 2:58 mark. Good’s fourth goal of the season was assisted by Derrand Wilcox and Wyatt O’Donoghue.

The Cobras took a timeout with 1:51 to play in regulation to set up an offensive play. They worked the puck toward the net and Hughes made two stops in his goal crease. Butte pulled Cross for an extra attacker in the final minute but could not score the equalizer.

Hughes made 50 stops in goal for Yellowstone (10-16-3-1, 24 points) in the win. It is his first shutout of the season and the third time this season he has made 50 or more saves in a game.

Cross stopped 39 shots in the loss. It’s the 15th time this season that Cross has faced 40 or more shots, and the second time that he has allowed less than two goals in an outing. Cross shut out Yellowstone on Nov. 4.

There were three other games on Friday night action in the Frontier Division.

Braden Koliha’s goal with 14:43 to play proved to be the winning goal, as Bozeman defeated Badlands, 3-2.

Gillette scored jumped out to a 4-0 lead and hung on to defeat Sheridan, 8-4. Sky Solig scored twice for Gillette, and Ryan McKenna scored a hat trick for Sheridan.

Helena scored a pair of first period goals and held off the Great Falls Americans, 4-1.

The Cobras and Yellowstone will complete their weekend series on Saturday night at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyo.