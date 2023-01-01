10 Awkward Moments From All The New Years Eve Specials

This year, there were a bunch of New Year’s Eve specials. We had Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s on Peacock, Andy Cohen and Anderson’s sober show on CNN, Don Lemon’s, and more. And like any TV special or award show situation, there were plenty of awkward moments.
Here are some of the best:
1.
Sia sang over Paris Hilton during her “Stars Are Blind” moment and kinda stole her thunder, UGH:
2.
Andy Cohen said this to Nick Cannon:
3.
Dolly Parton suffered a lip sync fail during her performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” with Miley:
4.
People noted how consistently off-key David Byrne was during his multiple performances during Miley and Dolly’s New Year’s special.
7.
ABC’s camera operators reportedly missed the “ball drop moment” and people were mad:
9.
Kevin Hart cursed on CNN and said it was “bullshit” that Andy and Anderson Cooper couldn’t drink:
Which was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below!
Source link