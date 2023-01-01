Categories
10 Awkward Moments From All The New Years Eve Specials

This year, there were a bunch of New Year’s Eve specials. We had Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s on Peacock, Andy Cohen and Anderson’s sober show on CNN, Don Lemon’s, and more. And like any TV special or award show situation, there were plenty of awkward moments.

Here are some of the best:

1.

Sia sang over Paris Hilton during her “Stars Are Blind” moment and kinda stole her thunder, UGH:


Peacock / Via Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

2.

Andy Cohen said this to Nick Cannon:

Nick Cannon responds to Andy Cohen telling him “you’re single-handedly populating the earth. What’s your plan? A vasectomy?”:

“You want me to get a vasectomy? My body, my choice.” https://t.co/3Bcn4CPbQh


CNN

3.

Dolly Parton suffered a lip sync fail during her performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” with Miley:

4.

People noted how consistently off-key David Byrne was during his multiple performances during Miley and Dolly’s New Year’s special.

a blue suited man has rushed the stage at the miley special to play karaoke with sia and is hitting absolutely none of the notes


Twitter: @ryanschouten

6.

And then shaded Ryan Seacrest, who said it would be a good idea that they stay sober this year:


CNN

7.

ABC’s camera operators reportedly missed the “ball drop moment” and people were mad:

@ABC Congrats on ruining everybody’s ball drop. Its not that hard you point a camera at the fucking ball and countdown.

You fucked it up in every regard. You didn’t show the ball dropping and you were a minute behind.


Twitter: @lilcubo335

9.

Kevin Hart cursed on CNN and said it was “bullshit” that Andy and Anderson Cooper couldn’t drink:

“This is absolute bullshit… I’m pissed these two guys are sober!”

@KevinHart4real on the fact @andy & @andersoncooper are not drinking alcohol. #CNNNYE


CNN

Which was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below!





