18 Times Celebs Were Super Out Of Touch With How Rich And

Have you ever noticed that some rich-ass celebs love to act like they’re not extremely wealthy, privileged, and well connected? For some reason, they hate acknowledging it, and it’s annoying as all hell.
Here are 18 times they were super out of touch with how rich they actually are:
2.
When El*n M*sk decided to charge journalists — who are notoriously underpaid — $8 for Twitter verification:
4.
When Lily Allen tweeted this about nepo babies, SMH:
5.
And when Ben Platt denied that nepotism played a role in the production of Dear Evan Hansen, despite the fact that his film producer father Marc Platt produced the movie:
6.
When Kim Kardashian — who was born to super-rich parents and got her break on a reality TV show — told working women, “Get your fucking ass up and work.”
7.
When Kelly Ripa, who’s married to fellow millionaire TV star Mark Consuelos, talked about her son moving into his own Brooklyn apartment and said, “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”
9.
When Finneas — the child of actors and musicians — said in a now-deleted tweet, “‘Shooting your shot’ is promoted widely and I think honestly, it’s a little overrated. Work super hard alone or with your closest friends. Make shit so good it speaks for itself. Don’t pester people to work with you, let them come to you.”
10.
When James Corden allegedly demanded free drinks at Balthazar in New York City and was “diabolical” to staff, according to owner Keith McNally.
11.
When Ben Stiller argued that Hollywood wasn’t nepotistic, replying to a journalist’s tweet that critiqued a movie created by the children of famous directors/producers:
Here’s Ben’s response to an article about a movie being made by a bunch of nepo babies:
15.
When Jennifer Lopez posted her Rich People Quarantine™ experience during the height of the pandemic — you know, when people were losing their jobs:
17.
When Kendall Jenner talked about modeling and said, “Since the beginning, we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em.”
19.
And lastly, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner faced backlash for their comments about COVID. Justin said to Kendall, “How blessed are we — a lot of people in this time have a crappy situation. They look at us, and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at. We can’t feel bad for the things we have, but us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are struggling is important.” Kendall nodded along with Justin and said, “Yeah, I think about it all the time.”
Source link