18 Times Celebs Were Super Out Of Touch With How Rich And

Have you ever noticed that some rich-ass celebs love to act like they’re not extremely wealthy, privileged, and well connected? For some reason, they hate acknowledging it, and it’s annoying as all hell.

Here are 18 times they were super out of touch with how rich they actually are:

1.

When Oprah couldn’t fathom that $100 was a lot of money for a Christmas budget:

2.

When El*n M*sk decided to charge journalists — who are notoriously underpaid — $8 for Twitter verification:

The amount of pro psy ops on Twitter is ridiculous! At least with new Verified they will pay $8 for the privilege haha.


@elonmusk

3.

When James Charles made a video of his most expensive outfit — $111,000+ — during this economy:

4.

When Lily Allen tweeted this about nepo babies, SMH:

The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business.


@lilyallen / Via Twitter: @lilyallen

5.

And when Ben Platt denied that nepotism played a role in the production of Dear Evan Hansen, despite the fact that his film producer father Marc Platt produced the movie:

6.

When Kim Kardashian — who was born to super-rich parents and got her break on a reality TV show — told working women, “Get your fucking ass up and work.”

7.

When Kelly Ripa, who’s married to fellow millionaire TV star Mark Consuelos, talked about her son moving into his own Brooklyn apartment and said, “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

8.

When Grimes talked about ex Elon Musk and said, “Bro does not live like a billionaire. … Bro lives at times below the poverty line — to the point where I was like, ‘Can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house?'”

9.

When Finneas — the child of actors and musicians — said in a now-deleted tweet, “‘Shooting your shot’ is promoted widely and I think honestly, it’s a little overrated. Work super hard alone or with your closest friends. Make shit so good it speaks for itself. Don’t pester people to work with you, let them come to you.”

10.

When James Corden allegedly demanded free drinks at Balthazar in New York City and was “diabolical” to staff, according to owner Keith McNally.

11.

When Ben Stiller argued that Hollywood wasn’t nepotistic, replying to a journalist’s tweet that critiqued a movie created by the children of famous directors/producers:

Here’s Ben’s response to an article about a movie being made by a bunch of nepo babies:

13.

When Chrissy Teigen joked about her mom needing to buy AirPods all the time:

my mom treats her air pods like they’re disposable. buys a few a month. she says they would be easier to not lose if they had….a cord


Twitter: @chrissyteigen

15.

When Jennifer Lopez posted her Rich People Quarantine™ experience during the height of the pandemic — you know, when people were losing their jobs:

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…😊 #StaySafe


Twitter: @JLo

17.

When Kendall Jenner talked about modeling and said, “Since the beginning, we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em.”

19.

And lastly, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner faced backlash for their comments about COVID. Justin said to Kendall, “How blessed are we — a lot of people in this time have a crappy situation. They look at us, and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at. We can’t feel bad for the things we have, but us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are struggling is important.” Kendall nodded along with Justin and said, “Yeah, I think about it all the time.”





