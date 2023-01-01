18 Times Celebs Were Super Out Of Touch With How Rich And

19.

And lastly, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner faced backlash for their comments about COVID. Justin said to Kendall, “How blessed are we — a lot of people in this time have a crappy situation. They look at us, and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at. We can’t feel bad for the things we have, but us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are struggling is important.” Kendall nodded along with Justin and said, “Yeah, I think about it all the time.”