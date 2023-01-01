90 Day Fiancé Castmates Who Refused To Believe Their Relationship

While some 90 Day Fiancé franchise cast members were able to accept when their relationships had run their course, others were accused of not being able to accept when the things they had were over. This has led to many instances of second-hand embarrassment from viewers. Both men and women in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have remained delusional about the end of their relationships over the years.





Many of the extended 90 Day Fiancé franchise cast members have been on different pages over the years. Couples frequently argue over issues such as where to live, when to start families, or how conservatively to live their lives. This has highlighted many instances of incompatibility. Meanwhile, some couples haven’t even been on the same pages about whether they want to be in relationships. In multiple instances, one half of the couple has appeared completely over the union. However, their partner refuses to accept that things were over. This has led to many awkward and sometimes infuriating situations in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that showed people refusing to accept reality.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: 90 Day Fiancé Couples Who Expanded Their Families In 2022





Danielle Mullins

Danielle Mullins is a 90 Day Fiancé franchise woman who refused to let go of her partner, even when he made it clear that he didn’t want to be with her. Danielle married Mohamed Jbali and tried to continue to force things, even though it became clear to viewers that Mohamed wasn’t interested in her after she revealed her debt and criminal past, as well as hygiene issues. Danielle even threatened to have the young Tunisian man deported if he wasn’t intimate with her. When Mohamed took off to Florida, Danielle tracked him down and followed him. She hurled a binder at him and yelled and accused him of using her until the police arrived. Danielle had a very hard time accepting that her relationship was over, even after Mohamed left her. She was originally very spiteful and angry, but eventually became friends with Mohamed and accepted their romance was dead.

David Murphy

David Murphey is an example of a 90 Day Fiancé male cast member who continued to hunt down his partner despite indications that his feelings were not returned. David spent years and years talking to mysterious Ukrainian woman Lana online, even though she canceled plans to see him numerous times. He then employed the TLC crew to essentially help him stalk Lana and force her to meet him face-to-face. At this point, David still decided to propose to Lana, even though she had been dodging him for years. Lana unsurprisingly broke off the engagement and revealed she didn’t really want to be with David. Viewers were amazed at how delusional David was for so many years, especially since he gave Lana huge sums of money.

Mike Berk

Mike Berk is a 90 Day Fiancé franchise newcomer who refused to accept being dumped. Mike appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 alongside single mother Ximena Morales Cuellar, a woman he met on a webcam website, even though he lied about this to viewers. Mike repeatedly tried to purchase Ximena’s affection and thought he could buy and control the Colombian woman with money. Ximena eventually couldn’t stand Mike’s hygiene and dumped him, but he refused to leave her home. Ximena told Mike dozens of times on camera that she was breaking up with him and wanted him to go. However, he refused to accept her words. Mike even said he got back with Ximena at the Tell-All, though she insisted he was delusional, and they were done.

Ben Rathbun

Ben Rathbun is another Before the 90 Days season 5 man who 90 Day Fiancé fans thought was delusional. Ben fell for Mahogany Roca, a woman 30 years his junior. Ben was convinced that God wanted him to date the young lady, even though Mahogany appeared skittish around him. She begged him not to come see her, didn’t meet him at the airport, and barely arrived at dinner to see him. Mahogany then presented a rental as her home and acted completely bizarrely around Ben. She clearly was not into Ben, but he kept trying to force a connection and used God as his justification for pursuing her. Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers were horrified by Ben’s creepy behavior.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Memphis Sandoval’s Best Instagram Moments In 2022

Ashley Martson

Ashley Martson from 90 Day Fiancé season 6 wasn’t good at giving up on her relationship, even though it was painfully obvious that she needed to. Ashley married younger man Jay Smith, but viewers thought he was clearly using her for a new life and a Green Card. This became clear when the duo married and Ashley soon caught him on Tinder. Meanwhile, Jay showed no interest in being a stepparent or integrating into Ashley’s life. However, it took Ashley three tries to file for divorce from Jay, because she kept trying to work things out before she eventually accepted their relationship was dead. Even then, Ashley has still been spotted with Jay and reignited rumors of rekindling their romance.

Yvette Arellano

Yvette Arellano joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in 2022 and left viewers stunned by her refusal to recognize red flags. Yve fell head over heels for Mohamed Abdelhamed, a younger man who was a walking red flag. Mohamed made it clear he only wanted a Green Card and even threatened to get a new sponsor if Yve didn’t rush their wedding. However, Yve truly thought their marriage would work. It ended up quickly falling apart after she caught him talking to multiple women and finally accepted his romance was a sham. Many viewers were perplexed that it took Yve so long to catch on to Mohamed’s deception.

Kalani Faagata & Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have seemingly called things quits in 2022, but they dragged out their marriage drama way too far. The couple suffered endlessly on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as they explored their options. The 90 Day Fiancé duo was clearly incompatible, as Asuelu is wildly immature, and Kalani is more realistic. Meanwhile, Asuelu wanted many more kids and Kalani didn’t, while his mother and sister also treated her terribly. However, the couple still tried for too long to make things work before accepting that they were another 90 Day Fiancé pair who was not meant to be.

More: 90 Day Fiancé: Why Molly’s Weight Loss Results Are Still Controversial