Amanda Holden sizzles in the Mauritius sunshine in beachfront

Chloe Govan
Chloe Govan
1 Min Read
Amanda Holden sizzles in the Mauritius sunshine in beachfront


Although some party-goers endured freezing cold temperatures and downpours of rain as they walked through British streets, Amanda Holden had no such worries.

The Heart FM presenter, 51, was instead seen strolling down a sun-soaked beach on the island of Mauritius this festive season.

There was no chance of her dressing down as she celebrated the start of 2023 in a feather trimmed strapless dress for the ultimate photocall.

“The morning after the night before,” she captioned her photo, adding excitedly: “Can’t wait to see what 2023 brings!”

Meanwhile, she and her two daughters looked the picture of contentment in a photo she shared from the previous night, where the trio sat around the table at a five-star island resort.



