Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Puts ATV to Incredible Use

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has clipped the moment in which they utilize the ATV to great use where other vehicles in the game like the SUV or Hummer may have failed. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introducing an entirely new formula to the battle royale experience established by 2020’s Warzone, this ATV play may be specific to the latest release given that it wasn’t common practice in the original.





Reddit user Peakkz recently shared a clip of their driving around Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Al Mazrah map on an ATV in which one of their allies is dead and about to be claimed by the encroaching gas. Having its own take on the battle royale storm that slowly closes and kills players that fail to reach the center quickly enough, Call of Duty: Warzone‘s dead zone is riddled with gas that can be partially ignored by equipping a gas mask. Like the original game, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features a wide arsenal of weapons, lethal and tactical equipment, perks, and more, but Activision Blizzard may not have accounted for this creative use of the ATV.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Modern Warfare 2 Player Pulls Off Jason Bourne Style Move to Take Down an Enemy Helicopter

Peakkz’s Call of Duty: Warzone 2 clip begins with the player driving an ATV along the yellow border of the shrinking battle royale circle before they enter the gas and begin taking damage. Upon reaching their downed ally that’s anticipated a revive Peakkz gets some air as they collide with the player and begins to swivel to the side immediately as if to use the game’s physics to their advantage before regaining traction with the ground. Seemingly as a result of their quick maneuvers in the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 vehicle, Peakkz is able to scoop up the defeated teammate, and they proceed to drive to safety with their fellow soldier laying on the vehicle as if they were riding shotgun.

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 teammate rescue takes an even more fortunate turn as Peakkz’s ally is able to self-revive after acquiring the item during the looting phase of the battle royale. Because the helpful Call of Duty: Warzone tool has made the jump to Warzone 2, many Call of Duty fans have been able to pull off impressive comebacks like this in the sequel just as they did in the first. Upon returning to life, Peakkz’s teammate remained in the prone position while scouting the area to the side which Peakkz is blind to as they drive for the next zone.

Given that Peakkz’s Call of Duty: Warzone 2 clip concludes before the outcome of the match, this rescue mission could’ve been what resulted in a battle royale win if the squad maintained the momentum. While the Call of Duty: Warzone ATV has been used in a plethora of ways since the original battle royale was released, it’s currently unclear if Activision Blizzard intends for players to be able to retrieve others like Peakkz does in their video.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: The Next Call of Duty: Black Ops Game Has To Continue Supporting DMZ