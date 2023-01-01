Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Proximity Chat Glitch Making It So Names

The latest glitch to frustrate players of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 causes names in proximity chat to stay on the screen, leading to a blurry mess.

A player of Infinity Ward and Raven Software’s Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has discovered a new proximity chat bug sure to cause frustration for some fans of the highly successful, yet highly glitchy, Battle Royale game. The unusual bug with the free-to-play shooter’s proximity chat causes player names to remain on screen when they’re done speaking, leading to a blurry, indecipherable mess and serving as the latest example of the numerous glitches in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Released to great fanfare earlier this year following the success of 2020’s Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received a mixed reception from many players and critics. The addition of new features like proximity chat and the Escape From Tarkov­-inspired DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 were praised by gamers for helping breathe new life into the franchise, but other gameplay changes and a seemingly endless series of gameplay glitches have been decidedly less popular with players. This latest glitch affecting the game’s proximity chat is likely to annoy players already disappointed with the seemingly unfinished state of the game.

In a new post on the r/CODWarzone subreddit, user KennKennyKenKen shared a screenshot of an unusual bug that they encountered with Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s proximity chat feature. The screenshot shows the edge of the screen where the names of players are listed while speaking using proximity chat but, instead of disappearing when a player finishes speaking like expected, all the names remain on the screen layered on top of each other. The end result of this frustrating bug is that it becomes impossible to see who is speaking as the names become increasingly blurred.

One helpful response pointed out that players can temporarily fix the bug by disabling and then re-enabling proximity chat, with another user noting that the bug was a known issue under investigation on Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Trello page. Several Warzone 2 players shared stories of experiencing the frustrating glitch for the past several weeks, while other users bemoaned the current state of the game, calling out ongoing UI bugs and gameplay crashes.

With its rock-solid gunplay, exciting new modes, and active player community, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a lot to offer Battle Royale fans, but a seemingly endless stream of gameplay bugs has left a sour taste in some players’ mouths. While they wait for Raven Software to issue yet another round of bug fixes, at least players can still amuse themselves by becoming an Uber driver in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

