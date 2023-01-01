Charles and Camilla in good spirits as they step out for NYD service





King Charles was seen shaking the hands of a priest after the New Year’s Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene. Charles and Camilla attended the service this morning to welcome in the new year. Baptist Minister Helen Stokley spoke of her “post church chat” with the King following the service.

She said the King had hoped the clergy “made it home in time for lunch” following the service. Charles and Camilla greeted wellwishers ahead of the service, with the pair seen chatting away at Sandringham. The King, 74, was sporting a tweed, brown shoes and a patterned tie, while Camilla, 75, wore a dark coat decorated with a brooch as they greeted crowds outside. The pair were reigniting the royal tradition of visiting the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the first day of the year.

It had fallen away following pandemic restrictions, and the decline in the late monarch's health. Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church. In 2019, Charlotte and her elder brother, George made their debut for the annual tradition as the two children attended the Christmas Day walk to church. Charlotte, then four, walked in between her parents, beaming as a crowd of royal fans lined the streets.