CoD Mobile Season 11: Ground War 2.0 is now available to play in Call of Duty Mobile; Check Details – Call of Duty: Mobile as Santa Snoop, bringing you all holiday swag and hopefully some Ws. Anyways, in this Community Update, we will cover all that is new in Season 11 including the Battle Pass, Ground War 2.0, a new weapon, a new map, a new perk, the return of Shipment 1944 (yes, for real), and much more. Let’s blast off! Check out detailed information about the COD Mobile Ground War 2.0. For future updates on Call of Duty Mobile, follow InsideSport.IN

🚨 Ground War 2.0 is now available to play in #CODMobile! New map✔️ New vehicles ✔️ More mayhem ✔️ pic.twitter.com/WsEQxe5FUg — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 31, 2022

Also Read: CoD Mobile POVA Cup: TECNO and Skyesports launches Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup – A claim to fame for mobile gaming enthusiasts, CHECK DETAILS

CoD Mobile Season 11: Ground War 2.0 is now available to play in Call of Duty Mobile; Check Details

Ground War 2.0

Ground War is back and better than ever. Ground War 2.0 makes it debut in Season 11 of Call of Duty: Mobile. Some of the major improvements made to the mode include – new vehicles, a new map, and more! As mentioned above, the newest map to come into the Ground War map rotation is Crossroads. This expansive snowy tundra is the perfect map to strategically move from point to point with your eleven team members.

The new vehicles now usable in Ground War 2.0 are the War Beast Tank and the Cargo truck. The giant 12v12 battles in Ground War are going to get a lot more interesting now that these two vehicles are in the mix. The War Beast is a deadly new tank that has high health, deals high damage, and comes stocked with a variety of ways to fight – a machine gun and cannon firing for the driver, and tactical smoke for the co-pilot. Be wary when climbing in the new War Beast tank because enemies will be able to see their locations on the map. Oh, and did we mention there will be one per side? That means while you get into your team’s War Beast and ride into battle, there is a strong chance another War Beat Tank is coming your way.

Read More- Tribe Gaming bags $700,000 USD after winning CoD Mobile World Championship 2022; Check full Prizepool Distribution here

Related