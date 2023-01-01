Coronation Street’s Saira Choudhry engaged to partner 23 years

Saira Choudhry, 40, has shared the happy news of her engagement in view of her 14,000 Instagram followers. Yesterday, the Coronation Street star revealed that her partner Marcus Jackson had popped the question in Edinburgh.

Saira, who plays Naila Badal in the popular ITV soap, revealed that Marcus had romantically got down on one knee on New Year’s Eve.

This engagement has been a long time in the making, as the couple first met a whopping 23 years ago.

Saira and Marcus were all smiles as they took a selfie outside Edinburgh Castle.

The thrilled bride-to-be showed off her new engagement ring, writing: “I said Yesss. Mrs Jackson it is then.”

