Dave Ramsey suggests the ‘secret’ to building wealth in 2023

On The Ramsey Show – Highlight YouTube channel, he discussed with viewers his “secret” to building wealth. The way people use their hard-earned money is going to determine whether they become rich or at least financially secure.

The American finance personality conducted some research into 100 millionaires to collect data about how they became rich.

He explained people who end up being millionaires are the ones who steadily invest.

Mr Ramsey said: “The irony is a lot of millionaires we studied were not expert investors who maximised rates of return. More times they had decent mutual funds they were invested in.

“Majority of them could have done better with their mutual fund selection yet they still became millionaires.

