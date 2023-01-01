EastEnders star James Bye’s wife Victoria pregnant with fourth

In the statement, Victoria discussed her fertility issues, “heartbreaking miscarriages” and hurdles the couple had to deal with.

She added: “We never thought it was going to happen. We always wanted a big family but after all my endometriosis struggles… heartbreaking miscarriages, seeing fertility doctors & 3 years of ovulation testing & disappointment – we’d honestly given up.

“I remember thinking right. Enough. I gathered up the pram & baby things & gave them all away.

“We both knew it couldn’t go on, the constant hope. And we were ok, we’d accepted how lucky we’d already been and so we got on with life. And life got crazy.”