Expert calls to extend winter school holidays to ease flu crisis

Up to 1 in 10 children are infected with a respiratory virus at any one time during winter and millions miss school as a result.

Making the winter school break three weeks instead of two and reducing the summer holiday to five weeks instead of six would take pressure off hospitals by allowing children to recover from viruses before coming into contact with vulnerable relatives at Christmas. It also means they would be less likely to catch illnesses that could be passed on because they would not be mixing in school.

Professor Carl Heneghan, Director of the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine at Oxford University, said: “When it gets dark and cold, we predictably see a spike in viruses which spread more easily as people spend more time together indoors. The holiday break offers a natural break for this spread of infections.

“If children could finish the term one week earlier it could help as it would reduce the number of infections being passed on. This would then reduce pressure on hospitals as it would mean less vulnerable and elderly people are exposed to these infections some of whom become severely ill and have to be admitted to hospital.”

Professor Heneghan, who is an urgent care GP, also called on the government to introduce “low tech” convalescent beds outside hospitals where people could recover from illness or injury without the need for expensive staff and equipment.

He said: “Over the last decade we have lost 8,000 adult general hospital beds while at the same time our population has increased by 3.5 million. The NHS has limited spare capacity, and it doesn’t take much for it to be overwhelmed. We need around 10 thousand low tech community hospital beds where people can receive quality care from nurses for a few days while they recover without the need for expensive hospital beds and consultants.”

He added: “We have an NHS winter crisis every year after which we forget about it until the following year. Unless we put in radical measures and a new plan we will be in the same situation again next year, reacting to the problem as it emerges.”