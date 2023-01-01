Flu hospitalisations increased SEVEN-FOLD in weeks





As pressure mounts on the strained national health service, consultant microbiologist Dr Adam Brown said: “It is vital that we take actions that help control these infections and reduce the risk of spread.” Dr Brown added: “We are seeing an exceptionally large rise in cases of influenza in the community across Scotland.” Official data from NHS England revealed that were were more than 3,700 patients a day in hospital with the flu last week – up from 520 daily the month beforehand.

Of these, 267 people required specialised care in critical care beds last week. To compare, this time last year, there were only 34 patients in hospital a day with flu. Professor Sir Stephen Powis, the NHS national medical director, commented on the latest figures. “Sadly, these latest flu numbers show our fears of a ‘twindemic’ have been realised, with cases up seven-fold in just a month.” Symptoms of the flu: A sudden high temperature

An aching body

Feeling tired or exhausted

A dry cough

A sore throat

A headache

Difficulty sleeping

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea or tummy pain

Feeling sick and being sick READ MORE: ‘Completely bald’ Prince Harry’s hair loss sparks speculation

Adding that this is “no time to be complacent”, the risk of serious illness from the flu is “very real”. Complications of the flu mostly affect those aged 65 or older, pregnant women, and people who have long-term medical conditions or those who have a weakened immune system. The NHS adds that complications can include: chest infections, middle ear infections, worsening of pre-existing medical conditions, and pregnancy complications. Chest infections Following on from the flu, a chest infection can develop, which could be “severe and life-threatening”. DON’T MISS

It’s recommended to seek the support of your doctor if you have a chest infection and you’re in a high-risk group of flu complications. Moreover, if the symptoms worsen, rather than getting better, it’s time to call your GP. Middle ear infections The flu-causing virus can travel from the throat to the eustachian tube, which can lead to ear ache. Symptoms of a middle ear infection can include: Fever

Irritability

Hearing loss (may be only temporary, due to fluid accumulation)

Decreased appetite, difficulty feeding

Disturbed sleep

Drainage from ear

Difficulty with balance.