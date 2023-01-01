Gerwyn Price threatens to quit World Champs after ear-defenders

Gerwyn Price has sensationally threatened to never return to the World Darts Championship following his eventful quarter-final exit to Gabriel Clemens. The Welshman faced a barrage of boos throughout the quarter-final match from the Alexandra Palace crowd.

And he stunned everyone by arriving back out to the arena for the fifth set donning a huge pair of ear defenders on his head. The ‘Iceman’ had spoken previously in the tournament that he would be tempted to try them out at the Oche.

After his 4-0 whitewash of Raymond van Barneveld, Price said: “If Raymond had been in the match better and the crowd had turned against me more, I probably still would have done it. But now it wasn’t necessary.

“And by the way, it’s not just about headphones, but then I put in earplugs. I first tried it at home during the Christmas break just with earplugs in, but then I still heard too much. With the headphones in, I couldn’t even hear my kids anymore; then I knew it would work well.”