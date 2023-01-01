Giveaway feeds pets

Aidan Curtis

PETS in the region are wagging their tails to start the year after a generous donation saw premium pet food brands given away in Glencoe.

Animal Rescue Cooperative (ARC) volunteers distributed bags of pet food and numerous treats to Glencoe and surrounding communities on Friday, December 30.

Pet owners were able to swing by the Glencoe Community Hall and pick up a bag of food for their furry friends, along with a couple of bonus treats.

ARC volunteer Rebecca Alexander said the giveaway was made possible by the generosity of both national and local businesses.

“We’ve had very generous donations from Petbarn Foundation with some excess dog food, so we decided to do a community outreach program in Glencoe to support locals,” she said.

“We’re getting more sponsorship, more support from Petbarn locally, and Pet Circle is coming on board so we’re getting a lot of support nationally.

“It’s just a matter of getting it transported here, and we’re lucky we’ve had a company called DCA Logistics who have been storing these pallets in their Mount Gambier depot for us for free.”

Ms Alexander said around 30 people came by the giveaway “in dribs and drabs”, but most of the food was given out in the end.

She said people were eager to get their hands on premium pet food brands as they are getting harder and harder to afford.

“We still had a bit leftover because we didn’t know how many people were coming, we were just doing one bag per person, so we’ll start distributing that bit as well,” she said.

“It’s not feeding animals if it’s sitting in a shed collecting dust.

“I’ve had a lot of messages from people saying they couldn’t come and can they collect.”

Ms Alexander also thanked the Glencoe Hall Committee for allowing the giveaway to be held in the Hall’s carpark.