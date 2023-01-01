Graeme Souness lays into two Tottenham players after Aston Villa

Liverpool icon and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness slammed two Tottenham players for the roles they played as their side were defeated 2-0 at home by Aston Villa on New Year’s Day. Goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz sealed all three points for Unai Emery’s side, in a blow to Spurs’ top-four hopes.

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead five minutes following the restart when Hugo Lloris spilled a long-range effort from Douglas Luiz. Ollie Watkins latched onto the rebound, and played it to Buendia to score.

Analysing the goals Spurs conceded, Souness picked out Yves Bissouma and Hugo Lloris as two players he was unhappy with. “Harry [Kane] loses it [for second goal], bad area, it’s a great ball from [John] McGinn and the first and second touch is an absolute delight. Great goal. He [Bissouma] just gives up on it. He’s ballwatching.

“I am not a big fan of Lloris, I have said it for a long time. I think he, since the start of last season he has made four errors that have led to goals, that’s the worst in the Premier League for goalkeepers. For me, he is past his sell-by date.”

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.