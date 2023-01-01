Kate ditched accessory on Christmas Day as it wasn’t

Kate, Princess of Wales attended the Christmas service at Sandringham on Christmas Day accompanied by her husband Prince William, their children, and the rest of the Royal Family. The royal looked beautiful in a forest green coat which she combined with a very stylish hat.
Kate chose a very elegant and sophisticated coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which has a price tag of £1,077, and accessorised it with a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy.
The fashionable hat featured a ribbon, a bow and a white feather, and a royal fashion expert claimed there is a reason behind the Princess of Wales’ choice of accessory.
Kate has always been a fan of headbands or “hatbands” which are “a less formal, prettier alternative to wearing a hat”, and she used to wear the chic accessory for the most important occasions, including Christmas Day.
In 2017, when she spent Christmas in Sandringham with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she wore a stylish tartan coat dress and a very fluffy black hatband.
In 2018, she opted for a burgundy ensemble and a matching hatband, reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy’s signature pillbox hat.
Other times Kate has been seen donning iconic headbands was at Prince Louis’s christening or for the Armistice service at Westminster Abbey in 2018.
However, the royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder opined headbands have “no place in Kate’s wardrobe” anymore.
She explained why: “Kate used to be a fan of headbands, but since working closely with her friend and stylist Natasha Archer to develop her own personal brand, they have had no place in her wardrobe.
“Kate’s style personality is more classic and elegant, which suits both her lovely figure and her future role as our Queen.”
Since becoming Princess of Wales, Kate has opted for the traditional hat, always favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth for royal outings and formal occasions, but “she does so with panache and just enough drama to keep fashionistas on their toes”.
A fashion expert from Karen Millen commented that Kate’s use of the hat is “a perfect example of her admirable ability to discreetly use her style to compliment the events she attends”.
The stylist explained that Kate used to be “quite partial to a luxe headband, or a ‘hatband’, for formal occasions” whether it was “to add some colour-coordination to her outfit or keep her hair from her face”.
However, they opined that the royal may have ditched the item as she “does not want to divert too much attention away from the main focus of the event”.
Moreover, her new role requires more formal and traditional ensembles and less fun and flamboyant accessories since she is one step closer to becoming a monarch.
Similarly, the Princess now opts for “minimal and tasteful jewellery” to pair her more formal outfits.
Miranda explained that the headband is also a well-known fashion trick to add a bit of volume to the overall silhouette, which is why Kate may have been using the flattering accessory.
By adding a headband to her look, royals “balance out their figure and create a look which is pleasing to the eye”.
The trick works by “strategically ‘adding volume’ either by literally using bulkier clothing or accessories or by adding embellishments which naturally draw the eye,” the stylist explained.
“This is a common trick used by stylists all over the world to help their clients look their best,” Miranda said.
