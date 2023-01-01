Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte begin 2023 as most popular

With the year 2023 beginning, many are sharing highlights from the past year on their social media, including which of their posts received the most likes. Although the account for Kate Middleton and Prince William hasn’t done so, it seems that both the Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte proved to be a very popular duo.

Kate and Charlotte appeared in six out of the nine most-liked posts on their Instagram account.

The most popular post was the family’s Christmas card, which also featured Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales’ birthday portraits, which were released at the start of the year, also proved to be popular, especially the stunning black-and-white versions.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte’s adorable birthday portrait attracted a lot of likes, over 1.1million to be exact.

