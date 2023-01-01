Kate’s 40th birthday dress one of Tatler’s ‘Gowns of the Year’

Kate, Princess of Wales’ 40th birthday dress has ranked amongst Tatler’s ‘Gowns of the Year’, an annual ranking of the best-dressed celebrities and socialites. For each month of the year the magazine selects two outfits that have been deemed the most elegant and fashionable.
Kate’s 40th birthday dress, a red one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown worn for her official birthday portrait, was selected as one of the top picks for January, which is also the princess’s birthday month.
Other trend-setting royals also made the list, with Princess Beatrice’s polka dot Saloni dress worn for Royal Ascot selected for June.
Princess Diana’s twin nieces Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer rounded off the list in December, as they sparkled in complementary black and silver Alberta Ferretti gowns at the British Fashion Awards.
Many A-list celebrities also earned spots on the fashionable list for their daring sartorial choices, including actors Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Other names mentioned were model and royal relative Lady Amelia Windsor, model Adwoa Aboah, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and the Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth.
The Princess of Wales has been lauded as fashion icon since she officially became a member of the Firm when she married Prince William in 2011.
Her wedding dress, also designed by Alexander McQueen, is believed to have cost her parents Carole and Michael Middleton £250,000.
READ MORE: When royals wore the same outfits – including Kate and Beatrice
Images of roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks, to represent all four nations of the United Kingdom, were placed on both the bodice and skirt.
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, The Royal Family said: “Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship.
“The lace design was hand-engineered (appliquéd) using the Carrickmacross lace-making technique, which originated in Ireland in the 1820s.”
Source link