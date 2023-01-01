Kate’s 40th birthday dress one of Tatler’s ‘Gowns of the Year’

Kate, Princess of Wales’ 40th birthday dress has ranked amongst Tatler’s ‘Gowns of the Year’, an annual ranking of the best-dressed celebrities and socialites. For each month of the year the magazine selects two outfits that have been deemed the most elegant and fashionable.

Kate’s 40th birthday dress, a red one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown worn for her official birthday portrait, was selected as one of the top picks for January, which is also the princess’s birthday month.

Other trend-setting royals also made the list, with Princess Beatrice’s polka dot Saloni dress worn for Royal Ascot selected for June.

Princess Diana’s twin nieces Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer rounded off the list in December, as they sparkled in complementary black and silver Alberta Ferretti gowns at the British Fashion Awards.

Many A-list celebrities also earned spots on the fashionable list for their daring sartorial choices, including actors Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy.