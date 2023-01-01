Lula vows to fight for environment and equality as he becomes

The new leader’s plans for government provided a stark contrast to Mr Bolsonaro’s four years in office, which were characterized by backsliding on environmental protections in the Amazon rainforest, looser gun laws and weaker protections for indigenous peoples and minorities.

Mr Lula said he wants to turn Brazil, one of the world’s top food producers, into a green superpower.

In his first decisions as president, he restored the authority of the government’s environmental protection agency Ibama to combat illegal deforestation, which had been diluted by Mr Bolsonaro, and revoked a measure that encouraged illegal mining on protected indigenous lands.

He also unfroze the billion-dollar Amazon fund financed by Norway and Germany to back sustainability projects, reinforcing his commitment to ending deforestation in the Amazon, which surged to a 15-year high under Mr Bolsonaro.

The administration of US President Joe Biden, who shared little in common with Mr Bolsonaro and chafed at his lackluster environmental policies, wished Lula and his Vice President Geraldo Alckmin success.

“We look forward to continuing the strong US-Brazil partnership in trade, security, sustainability, innovation, and inclusion,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted. “Here’s to a bright future for our countries – and the world.”

Lula also revoked Mr Bolsonaro’s looser gun policies, which had prompted a sharp rise in gun ownership.

“Brazil does not want more weapons, it wants peace and security for its people,” he said.

Presidential sash

After the swearing-in, Mr Lula drove in an open-top Rolls-Royce to the Planalto palace, where he walked up its ramp with his wife and a diverse group that included Chief Raoni Metuktire of the Kayapó tribe, a young Black boy and a disabled man.

He was then handed the presidential sash – a hugely symbolic act in Brazil that Mr Bolsonaro had repeatedly said he would never do – by Aline Sousa, a Black garbage collector.

Tens of thousands who had gathered to celebrate on Brasilia’s esplanade cheered as Lula wiped away tears.

In a subsequent speech, he pledged to unite the polarized country and govern for all Brazilians.

“There are not two Brazils,” Mr Lula said. “We are one country, one great nation.”

Mr Lula said he would be fiscally prudent, but made clear his main focus would be on ending hunger and narrowing rampant inequality. He also said he aims to improve the rights of women, and attack racism and Brazil’s legacy of slavery.

“This will be the hallmark of our government,” he said.

Allies said Mr Lula’s new-found social conscience was the result of his 580 days in prison, Reuters reported on Sunday.