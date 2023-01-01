Major new parking law changes may be introduced in 2023





Parking on pavements is currently covered by criminal and civil law, with different rules in different parts of the country, and vastly different experiences of enforcement from district to district. Scotland originally announced its intention to ban pavement parking and dropped kerbs in 2019, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Michael Matheson, former Scottish Transport Secretary, said in 2021 that the ban would not be enforced before 2023 while various assessments were carried out. A consultation was run by the Scottish Government between March and June 2022 regarding the proposed pavement parking laws. Living Streets, a walking charity, said because of the consultation, a ban would not be coming into effect until December 2024. As a result, the charity demanded that the Government act and ban the parking error before the end of 2023, saying any further delays would be "unacceptable".

Another survey, from Sustrans, found that banning pavement parking would help 70 percent of all residents to walk or cycle more. A further 72 percent of residents think wider pavements would encourage them to do so. The data, from the Walking and Cycling Index, found that just 56 percent of disabled people feel welcome when walking and wheeling in their neighbourhood. Last year, Clive Wood, Policy and Campaigns Manager for the charity Guide Dogs, spoke on BBC Breakfast about the impact pavement parking has on those with sight loss.