Man Utd lose first player of January transfer window

Manchester United have lost second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after Newcastle decided to recall the shot-stopper. It leaves boss Erik ten Hag a fresh dilemma at the start of the January transfer window, with the Red Devils lacking back-up to David de Gea.

Dubravka was signed on a season-long loan from the Magpies in August. Ten Hag wanted depth in the goalkeeper department after Dean Henderson was allowed to join Nottingham Forest in a temporary deal.

The 33-year-old made just two appearances, with both coming in the League Cup. But he leaves a gaping hole in quality in goal.

A club statement read: “Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan to Manchester United by his parent club Newcastle United. The Slovakian goalkeeper has made two appearances for the Reds since arriving from Tyneside in the summer, both in the Carabao Cup.

“Martin’s competitive debut for United came in November, with the ‘keeper playing his part as Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford. More recently, Dubravka was selected between the sticks in our last Carabao Cup fixture, the 2-0 home win over Burnley, as the Reds reached the competition’s quarter-finals.

“We would like to thank Martin for his contribution during his time with our club, and wish him all the best for the future.”

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.