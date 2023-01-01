Meet the new glamour couple of Australian tennis

United Cup officials ensured there was a small function for competing players at their plush hotel in the city, but there wasn’t much appetite for living it large – at least not for the Czech Republic and Germany stars, who were back on court at 10am on New Year’s Day at Sydney Olympic Park. The United States, and world No.19 Frances Tiafoe, have been the life of the United Cup so far, and the Americans ventured a little further afield for a harbourside dinner to ring in 2023. It helps when you aren’t scheduled to play on New Year’s Day. Russian issue still causing angst The banning of Russian and Belarusian players from last year’s Wimbledon tournament is a topic which won’t go away before Daniil Medvedev returns for this year’s Australian Open. Medvedev lost an epic final lasting a staggering five hours and 24 minutes against Rafael Nadal last year. Twelve months can be a long time.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is clearly still causing major angst for ATP officials, who released its media guide this week without any recognition of Medvedev's home country. While every other player has a suffix listed next to their player profile representing their nation, Russia's Medvedev and Andrey Rublev do not. Curiously, though, a section dedicated to former world No.1s and multiple grand slam winners credits Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin as Russian. Czechs' reality

The Czech Republic revived their United Cup hopes by completing an upset win over Germany on New Year’s Day, but they must be wondering if their men’s No.2 position is cursed. Just two days after Tomas Machac was forced to retire against the United States’ Frances Tiafoe when up a break in the second set trying to level his match, his replacement, Dalibor Svrcina, looked like he was about to suffer the same fate. The baby-faced Czech, listed as 20 in official profiles, clutched at a hamstring after ripping a forehand winner past Germany’s Oscar Otte late in the second set of their match on Sunday. He needed brief medical treatment, and then hobbled back onto the court with Otte saving a break point and then winning the next two to close out the match 7-6 (1), 6-2. “In Czech, we have so many [great] girls and finally with the boys we have two in the top 100, one of them is injured and now the third one as well,” said Czech captain Jiri Vanek, the coach and fiancée of two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova. “We have to somehow improve the boys in the Czech Republic.”