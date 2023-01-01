Meghan’s new title could ‘look unkind’ – similar to Princess

According to Ingrid Seward, the Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, Meghan could be known as Princess Henry if she was no longer Duchess of Sussex. Speaking on the Royal Beat podcast, Ingrid explained that royal protocol dictates the mother-of-two could take her husband’s first name.

She said: “I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a Prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry.”

Originally born Henry, Prince Harry has always gone by his nickname after King Charles and Princess Diana stated that they would use the pet name on a day-to-day basis. Despite the fact that Harry has never used Henry in his titles, Meghan would also adopt this name if her title changed.

The same applied to Kate Middleton when she married into the Royal Family, with her title being Princess William as well as the Duchess of Cambridge, and now the Princess of Wales.

Ingrid said of Meghan possibly becoming Princess Henry: “That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.”

