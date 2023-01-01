Moralis Web3 CEO Believes Ethereum Could Hit $10K Very Soon By



Moralis Web3 CEO Believes Ethereum Could Hit $10K Very Soon



ETH saw a 0.08% drop in price over the last 24 hours.

It seems like the crypto community is still bullish on ETH.

Moralis Web3 CEO believes ETH could reach $10k very soon.

One of the cryptocurrencies in the red today is the biggest altcoin by market cap, (ETH). According to the market tracking website CoinMarketCap, ETH saw a 0.08% drop in price over the last 24 hours and now trades at $1,194.81 after reaching a low of $1,185.70 over the same time period. The altcoin is also still in the red by about 1.55% over the last seven days.

Ethereum / US 1D (Source: CoinMarketCap)

